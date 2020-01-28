Island living and boating are largely synonymous. On any given Sunday, you’ll typically find residents preparing snacks and packing their coolers before heading out for an afternoon of fun on the water.

However, the joy of swimming alongside dolphins and collecting sand dollars is all too quickly washed away when the agenda turns to the chores of cleaning salt from the boat and emptying sand from the beach bag.

The boating story gets interesting for future residents of South Bank, who will be able to call the marina, show up and push off. After soaking up the day’s rays, the routine is equally effortless: simply tie up, hop off and away they go.

In August, infrastructure works commenced at the 31-acre Long Bay site on Providenciales. The masterplan for the residential resort and marina community comprises distinct neighborhoods including beach, oceanfront and lagoon villas as well as townhouses, many with their own boat docks.

South Bank will feature resort amenities including a beachfront swimming lagoon and pools, spa and gym, tennis court, a clubhouse with restaurant and bar. The most important amenity may very well be The Marina at South Bank, an intrinsic part of the envisioned lifestyle for owners and guests of the new community.

The re-envisioned Marina at South Bank will perfectly service the active boating community.

The marina has been a fixture of the boating community on Provo for nearly two decades, but is getting a comprehensive South Bank makeover. The buildings recently received a facelift and a new main dock supplemented by new floating slips are to be installed over the next months.

But, perhaps the more significant portion of the makeover lies in the plans for the marina’s service portfolio aiming to focus on a ‘hassle free boating experience’. A boat concierge service will allow boaters the option of picking their vessels up at a central spot, washed, fueled and provisioned.

The development’s infrastructure works are scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2020, with the first homes at South Bank scheduled to start construction this January.

With fine tuning works underway at The Marina at South Bank, boating enthusiasts can already begin to enjoy the upgraded facilities, with more good things on the way.

Image: Georg Roske

Rendering Provided by South Bank