The awe-inspiring ocean view at the stunning new Emerald Pavilion instantly grabs the eye, but delve deeper into this remarkable property and you’ll discover a sea of thoughtfully crafted details.

Set along a quiet stretch of beach in Providenciales’ Leeward community, the latest project by Coxco Construction represents an architectural mediation on the subtle boundaries between inside and out, between a magnificent view and interior touches that communicate a welcoming sense of home.

Though he’s a native New Yorker, Marc Johnson is no stranger to the Caribbean: He’d already called Antigua, St. Lucia and Barbados home before he first set foot in Turks & Caicos in the late 1990s. He instantly knew he’d found something special.

As Director of Coxco Construction, Johnson has participated in numerous projects over the past two decades, from building The Palms and Amanyara resorts to constructing private villas on Parrot Cay. One of his early Provo projects was a house he built for his own family in 2000 – a stepping stone that animated Johnson’s passion for the design process.

Emerald Pavilion expresses Johnson’s love for island living, honed through two decades of caring about the little things. The result is a luxury villa that gracefully blurs the distinctions between indoor comfort and outdoor pleasures.

On the one hand, a visit to Emerald Pavilion means gazing at the turquoise-filled horizon from atop the master bed, or pausing to appreciate a gentle ocean breeze as you pour your morning coffee. On the other, it’s the feeling of sipping sundowners by the fire pit while lounging on the sofa under an open sky. It simultaneously delivers both the carefree pleasures of outdoor living and the inviting character of a thoughtfully designed home.

From its quality and consistency of light to aptly curated wall textures selected to evoke a welcoming feeling, Emerald Pavilion proves no detail is too small to escape Johnson’s attention. It’s sure to engage the imaginations of owners and guests alike.

Image: Elizabeth Lavin