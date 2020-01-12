Two years ago, Turks & Caicos partnered with its primary electrical utility and a non-profit institute to develop a national clean energy strategy. An agreement signed this fall began the process of implementing it.

The agreement approved by the government in October commits the nation to a partnership with electrical utility FortisTCI and U.S.-based nonprofits The Clinton Foundation, supported by Rocky Mountain Institute. All four will work to advance TCI’s 2040 energy goals, including providing least-cost energy solutions, reduced carbon emissions, and targeting 33% of electricity demand supplied by renewable energy.

October’s agreement addresses recommended updates to basic governmental functions like planning, permitting, and regulating energy projects. The nonprofits are also expected to assist TCI by providing technical consultancy and training.

On October 23, the Government of the Turks and Caicos Islands, FortisTCI – the islands’ utility provider, and the Clinton Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to begin implementing initiatives supported by the country’s Resilient National Energy Transition Strategy (R-NETS).

The Rocky Mountain Institute is known for promoting market-based sustainable energy solutions, while the Clinton Foundation wants to encourage West Indies nations to join the fight against global warming.

“This (agreement) symbolizes that in Turks and Caicos, all parties have come to that proverbial table and shown their commitment,” said Clinton Climate Initiative senior project manager Alexis Tubb.

As of December 2019, through the FortisTCI Utility Owned Renewable Energy program (UORE), the company has installed 1 megawatt of distributed rooftop solar and expects to match that number this year.

President & CEO Eddinton Powell declared that the transformation of TCI’s energy sector “is taking shape.”

Images: FortisTCI