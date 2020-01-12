The team behind Beach Enclave’s North Shore, Grace Bay and Long Bay private villa resorts hosted leaders from across Turks and Caicos’ business and government sectors at the official groundbreaking for Phase Two of Beach Enclave Long Bay on Nov. 26.

Beach Enclave CEO Vasco Borges called it “perhaps our most ambitious project yet.”

The project will add four standalone beach houses to Beach Enclave Long Bay’s sold-out and operational Phase One, but its centerpiece is The Club, a 24-key boutique hotel with seven select Club Residences available for private ownership. Units range from roughly 900 square feet to more than three times that size.

Beach Enclave CEO Vasco Borges, Deputy Premier Hon. Sean Astwood, Turks and Caicos Sotheby’s International Realty President Joe Zahm and Assistant Resort Manager Mark Hyppolite celebrate the Nov. 26 groundbreaking.

The four-story structure, designed by Jacobsen Arquitetura, includes a rooftop Wellness Spa & Lounge, a restaurant, and a fitness center – plus a pool, tennis courts, a children’s area, and water sports on 850 feet of beach frontage. “We could not be happier with the three resort locations we have – each one peacefully nestled on the best beaches Turks and Caicos has to offer,” Borges said.

Joe Zahm, whose Turks and Caicos Sotheby’s International Realty represents Borges’ properties, used his remarks to praise the company’s No. 1 rating on Trip Advisor and recaps its stats: 16 completed villas, 11 under construction, and 10 more on the drawing board. Its combined inventory an impressive segment of TCI’s luxury villa market.

“We love representing this awesome and emerging brand,” Zahm said.

Jacobsen Arquitetura, a Brazilian firm with a reputation for sustainable projects built in harmony with their natural surroundings, developed the design for The Club at Beach Enclave Long Bay. The firm calls its style “a re-appropriation of modernism.”

Renderings provided by Beach Enclave